Add Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin to the growing list of celeb mother-daughter twins. A new Instagram photo proves that Apple is looking more and more like the woman who birthed her.
Apple — whose dad, Chris Martin, is gracing the Super Bowl halftime stage with Beyoncé in tow — is 11. Where has the time gone? It seems like yesterday when we first spotted Apple sucking her thumb at a Coldplay show while headphones protected her precious ears.
Now, she and her actress mom are spitting images. Their breezy tresses frame their faces as they both stare at the camera with unadulterated disinterest. There are no smiles or smirks. Instead, the ladies go for a classic selfie with a multicolored filter.
It's a photo that brews nostalgia and also makes us wonder what fountain of youth the Shallow Hal actress has tapped into.
Can we have a taste of whatever miracle water Paltrow's drinking? She's stunning — and so is her daughter.
