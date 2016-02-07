

Add Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin to the growing list of celeb mother-daughter twins. A new Instagram photo proves that Apple is looking more and more like the woman who birthed her.



Apple — whose dad, Chris Martin, is gracing the Super Bowl halftime stage with Beyoncé in tow — is 11. Where has the time gone? It seems like yesterday when we first spotted Apple sucking her thumb at a Coldplay show while headphones protected her precious ears.

