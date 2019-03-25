Apple Martin Sheds Light On A Growing Instagram Epidemic

By 2019, everyone and their mom is on Instagram. However, that doesn't necessarily mean moms know how to use Instagram. Sure, they can upload photos and give your latest cooking adventure a like, but even moms like Gwyneth Paltrow don't understand the subtler rules of the platform. A big one? Don't post a photo of someone if you're not sure they like it.
Paltrow, a prolific Instagram commenter, got a taste of her own medicine over the weekend when she uploaded a photo her herself and her 14-year-old daughter Apple out skiing. In the photo, Apple is wearing a helmet and a ski mask so big you wouldn't even know it was her had her mother not helpfully captioned the photo with an Emoji of the fruit. However, that still doesn't mean she was happy to have the picture on display to Gwyneth's 5.3 million followers.
"Mom we have discussed this," Apple commented on the snap. "You may not post anything without my consent."
"You can't even see your face!" Gwyneth replied, but teenage angst is currently winning the war of likes.
This is likely just playful social media antics, because Gwyneth has always been thoughtful when it comes to her children, especially in terms of work-life balance.
“If I make my kids something delicious and we sit down to eat it, and I put my phone away and I really listen," she told Self magazine, "that is such money in the bank."
Plus, at least we know some photos get approved:
