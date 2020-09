Gwyneth Paltrow Says Conscious Uncoupling Was Harder Than It Looked

Goop opened up about co-parenting her kids, Moses and Apple, on The Drew Barrymore Show. She said her doctor gave her family a kind of rubric for how to coexist after divorce . One of the tips Paltrow took most to heart? “You have to have radical accountability,” Paltrow said. "No matter what you think, how you think you were wronged or how bad you perceive the other person's actions, or whatever the case may be. If you are brave enough to take responsibility for your half and really look at your own garbage and your own trauma and how it's presenting in the world and in your relationship, then there really is somewhere to go and something to learn and something to heal."