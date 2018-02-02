After my six-year marriage ended abruptly, I went through all the post-divorce rituals: wallowing, getting a makeover, reading every self-help book. There was plenty of soul-searching and trying new hobbies like rock climbing and swing dancing in there, too.
When I decided to finally start dating again, I was living in a new city 700 miles from everything that reminded me of my 20s and my marriage. It was time to get back out there.
Truthfully, dating after divorce isn’t always easy. Finding the confidence to try again can be hard, but it's also exhilarating, fun, and even emotionally rewarding — something that's explored by Sarah Jessica Parker's character Frances in the second season of HBO's Divorce, airing Sundays at 10 p.m. EST. Ahead, five things I learned about dating after a divorce.