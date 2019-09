Not every former couple can remain in one another's lives in a healthy, happy way, but it's refreshing to see exes speak highly of one another despite a public breakup. Paltrow and Martin don't need the tabloid's narrative of feuding exes — they may not be in one another's lives in a romantic way anymore, but they are still co-parents who care about one another. It wasn't always easy, of course. Paltrow told Marie Claire in 2015 that the two "have worked really fucking hard to get to this point," saying: "[W]e're very, very close, and it's so nice. I feel like it's, in a way, the relationship we were meant to have."