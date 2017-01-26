Would You Buy Your S.O. Any Of These Wild Goop VDay Items?

We can always trust Goop to bring us ideas for Valentine's Day that we had never thought of before. The luxury lifestyle brand helmed by Gwyneth Paltrow just released its 2017 Valentine's Day gift guide, and if you didn't think your love life needed any spicing up, you will after you see all the things you've been missing. Split into categories for men, women, couples, and "Solo YOLO," the guide includes everything from a $5,250 ring to a $30 feather tickler. In between, you can spot things like an energy cleaning kit, sex dust from Moon Juice, and a whole range of delicate lingerie. If you're kickin' it solo this V-Day, there are some Galentine's (or Palentine's) Day options as well, including this "consciously uncoupled" tag and this customized BFF bracelet. Some personal favorites, for any wealthy benefactors reading, include this $507 "Rubies Boobies" necklace and this Stella McCartney day of the week underwear. However, they'll have to act fast. The items in the gift guide will only be available to purchase until February 6th. You can check out the full gift guides over here.
