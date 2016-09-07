Gwyneth Paltrow has faced a lot of flak for many things she's said over the years. So has the content that's cropped up on her lifestyle blog, Goop. (See: guides to yawning and steam-cleaning your vagina.) But the way she chose to reveal her 2014 split from husband Chris Martin was perhaps the most ridiculed of all. "Conscious uncoupling" has become something of a snarky pop culture meme. In a new interview for LinkedIn, Paltrow said she would not announce her divorce in quite the same way today.
“It sort of wouldn't be appropriate now,” Paltrow said of sharing the news on Goop. “It is a much bigger business and I'm not sure it would be the right place to do something like that." Two years ago, Goop had a much smaller audience than it does today. "There were a lot less people. It was a very, very personal project for a long time and I wrote in the first person all the time, so it wasn't like a break... At the time, it was still very small and very personal."
The actress continued, "It was such a difficult time in my life and I was trying so hard to protect my children and my family, Chris included. We were both fragile. It was really tough. To me it felt like this is a quiet way to do this and it is contained." And really, wouldn't Paltrow know best how to announce her own divorce?
