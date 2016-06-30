Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn't Know Why She Was More Hated Than Chris Brown

Remember that time in 2013 when Star Magazine named Gwyneth Paltrow the most hated celebrity in Hollywood? Well, in case you forgot, the magazine rounded up their 20 most hated celebs, and topping out that list was the Goop founder herself.
Now, in a new interview with BBC News, Paltrow says she just doesn't understand why she's so disliked. “First of all I was like, ‘I’m the most hated celebrity?’” she told interview Stephen Sackur. “More than, like, Chris Brown? What did I do?”
Good point, Gwynnie. Sackur proceeded to gently give her some constructive criticism. “I see where you are coming from, but maybe you just make people feel bad sometimes,” said Sackur to the woman behind the lifestyle site that has recommend 18 karat gold dumbbells and organic lubricant.
Though, Paltrow didn't hesitate to stick up for herself. “All I can do is be my authentic self, and if you know me, then you know who I am, and that I have fun and eat and am so appreciative for my life,” she argued. “But I think there are things about me that make people draw conclusions.”
Indeed. But we have to agree that no matter how obnoxious Goop is, naming Paltrow most hated in comparison to the more serious transgressions of some of her peers — we're looking at you, Chris Brown — isn't exactly fair. Still, we probably won't be buying Paltrow's recommended $240 toothpaste squeezer any time soon...
Now, in a new interview with BBC News, Paltrow says she just doesn't understand why she's so disliked. “First of all I was like, ‘I’m the most hated celebrity?’” she told interview Stephen Sackur. “More than, like, Chris Brown? What did I do?”
Good point, Gwynnie. Sackur proceeded to gently give her some constructive criticism. “I see where you are coming from, but maybe you just make people feel bad sometimes,” said Sackur to the woman behind the lifestyle site that has recommend 18 karat gold dumbbells and organic lubricant.
Though, Paltrow didn't hesitate to stick up for herself. “All I can do is be my authentic self, and if you know me, then you know who I am, and that I have fun and eat and am so appreciative for my life,” she argued. “But I think there are things about me that make people draw conclusions.”
Indeed. But we have to agree that no matter how obnoxious Goop is, naming Paltrow most hated in comparison to the more serious transgressions of some of her peers — we're looking at you, Chris Brown — isn't exactly fair. Still, we probably won't be buying Paltrow's recommended $240 toothpaste squeezer any time soon...
Advertisement