It seems like just yesterday that Gwyneth Paltrow announced that she and then-husband Chris Martin were breaking up. But the split was actually made public in March 2014. When they first consciously uncoupled, "Happy" was the biggest song in the country. But as of yesterday, the couple's divorce is official, People reports.
The divorce was settled in May, according to the magazine, so it was just a matter of entering it into the courthouse in Los Angeles County.
Though Martin and Paltrow have been broken up for over two years, it seems the two are still very comfortable being in each other's lives. As Paltrow explained in a Glamour interview this past winter, "We’re not living together, but he’s more than welcome to be with us whenever he wants. And vice versa: I sleep in his house in Malibu a lot with the kids. We’ll have a weekend all together; holidays, we’re together. We’re still very much a family, even though we don’t have a romantic relationship."
Now the question is, which one of her celeb friends will be the first to send Paltrow a totally organic divorce cake?
