The divorce was settled in May, according to the magazine, so it was just a matter of entering it into the courthouse in Los Angeles County.Though Martin and Paltrow have been broken up for over two years, it seems the two are still very comfortable being in each other's lives. As Paltrow explained in a Glamour interview this past winter, "We’re not living together, but he’s more than welcome to be with us whenever he wants. And vice versa: I sleep in his house in Malibu a lot with the kids. We’ll have a weekend all together; holidays, we’re together. We’re still very much a family, even though we don’t have a romantic relationship."