Is Gwyneth Paltrow Distancing Herself From Goop?

Gwyneth Paltrow puts the "gp" in Goop, but is something about to change? And is it too soon to bust out another round of "consciously uncoupling" puns?
Paltrow hinted that she may be looking to distance herself from the lifestyle newsletter during a talk at the Sage Summit in Chicago, Vanity Fair reports.
“In order to build the brand I want to build, its scalability is limited if I connect to it,” she shared. “So I always think: ‘How can I grow the brand? How can I separate myself from the brand?’ and I think it's going to be more its own brand. More and more I would like it to be its own brand. My dream is that one day no one will remember that I had anything to do with it."
Yeah, no. We'll always remember. The water. The sex toys. Those memories aren't going anywhere.
"The challenges I encounter every day running a business and operating a business are incredibly fulfilling, and totally terrifying and really awesome,” Paltrow added. “It’s been an amazing journey.”
An amazing, gluten-free, 100% organic journey.
