Gwyneth Paltrow Admits She's Trolling Us With Goop

Fans of the lifestyle website goop know that while all of the products curated by Gwyneth Paltrow are posh and beautiful, some of them are just downright impractical. Since the site’s inception in 2008, some goop goods have been mocked for their ridiculously high prices or absurd and unnecessary uses. It turns out, however, that Paltrow and the other folks at goop have been in on the joke the entire time.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, during a panel discussion at Cannes Lions, Paltrow was asked about the impracticality of some goop goods items. This is what she had to say: “We'll link to a $15,000 gold dildo just to troll people. It’s fun. We look for products that will create that kind of reaction.”
Paltrow is the first to admit that the site is supposed to be "aspirational." Of course, that's pretty hard to deny if you're advertising a $46,000 Hermès mah-jong set. She also maintains that goop sells products at a variety of prices, not just luxury goods.
The Hollywood Reporter also noted that Paltrow believes many people have a misconception about the way she lives and what her site is all about. She added, "People think I just eat seaweed and a bit of air. I think there is a tendency to generalize — and that’s okay. I completely accept that’s my path and that's what I’m here to do. I’m here to ask questions and sometimes piss people off.” S
So, she's out to ruffles some feathers and maybe make us laugh? Trolling us with $15,000 gold vibrators ought to do it. Well played, Paltrow.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, during a panel discussion at Cannes Lions, Paltrow was asked about the impracticality of some goop goods items. This is what she had to say: “We'll link to a $15,000 gold dildo just to troll people. It’s fun. We look for products that will create that kind of reaction.”
Paltrow is the first to admit that the site is supposed to be "aspirational." Of course, that's pretty hard to deny if you're advertising a $46,000 Hermès mah-jong set. She also maintains that goop sells products at a variety of prices, not just luxury goods.
The Hollywood Reporter also noted that Paltrow believes many people have a misconception about the way she lives and what her site is all about. She added, "People think I just eat seaweed and a bit of air. I think there is a tendency to generalize — and that’s okay. I completely accept that’s my path and that's what I’m here to do. I’m here to ask questions and sometimes piss people off.” S
So, she's out to ruffles some feathers and maybe make us laugh? Trolling us with $15,000 gold vibrators ought to do it. Well played, Paltrow.
Advertisement