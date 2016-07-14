For this year's celebrity closet sale, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is selling clothes previously owned by a number of the actress's famous friends. This year's collection includes items from Lena Dunham, Anne Hathaway, Drew Barrymore, and Paltrow herself, WWD reports.
Given that the site once contained a $15,000 dildo, you might be surprised that many of the clothes are pretty affordable. There's an H&M skirt donated by Jill Kargman for $35 and an "I believe in unicorns" shirt of hers for $75. Kargman's items are from the Odd Mom Out dressing room.
Lena Dunham's items are a bit more pricey, with a Miu Miu pink skirt, which she calls "a perfect mix of girlish and glamorous," at $350.
Anne Hathaway gave away two elegant dresses she wore while pregnant, and Drew Barrymore threw in three different bags.
The purpose of the sale is to raise money for DonorsChoose, which helps teachers raise money for their classes, and Children’s Rights, which helps children in foster care.
Unsurprisingly, everything seems to be selling out, so if you're hoping to find out what it's like to literally be in a celebrity's shoes, you'd better hurry. But at least now we know several charities will be receiving some pretty big checks.
