Tom Holland Still Hasn't Forgiven Gwyneth Paltrow For "Who"-ing Him

Mariah Carey might be the queen of "not" "knowing" people (exact quote: "I don't know her), but Gwyneth Paltrow is quickly catching up — at least, when it comes to former co-star Tom Holland.
While doing press for Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland responded to Paltrow's recent admission that she forgot she ever worked with Holland. Technically, Paltrow said she didn't remember being in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but the damage was done. And suffice to say, Holland is still kind of torn up about it.
Earlier this month in the debut episode of Netflix's new celebrity cooking show, The Chef Show, Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, admitted to actor-director Jon Favreau, she didn't know that she was in the 2017 film.
"We weren't in Spider-Man," the actress told Favreau, despite his insistence. "I was in Avengers [:Endgame]." Favreau kept reminding Paltrow that she was in fact in both.
In a funny twist of events, Holland made a similar flub during the Popsugar interview, when he said that they'd only worked together once. Luckily, he soon remembered her role in Endgame and recalled a cute moment between them and Robert Downey Jr. on set:
"One time when we were shooting Avengers Endgame, she was in her blue suit and I was in my Spider-Man suit, and she came up and she asked me for a photo with me and Robert," Holland said. "And then I think she posted it and she said, 'Robert Downey Jr., myself and this guy.' I was just 'the guy.' It was cute. It was cute."
"That's nice," Zendaya says, before adding with laughter, "'This guy.' Meaning, 'I forgot his name!'"
Better luck next time, Tom.
