How Your Faves Spent The Fourth Of July, From Kiernan Shipka In Italy To Gal Gadot's Maxi Dress

Ashley Chervinski
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images/H&M.
It may not be the weekend yet, but it is the Fourth of July, and there are burgers to be grilled, margaritas to be sipped, and beaches to enjoy a mid-week break at — and celebrities are no different.
With this year's holiday being a record-breaking week for travel as 49 million people hit the roads and skies, celebrities are ringing in Independence Day all over the world. Joe Jonas and Gwyneth Paltrow are drinking in Paris while Kiernan Shipka and Katharine McPhee are having fun in Italy. Christina Milian is loving Corsica and P!nk is taking a bike break while on tour in Germany.
Other celebs are keeping it stateside for the holiday, including Vanessa Morgan, who got engaged to baseball player Michael Kopech in Arizona; Bobby Berk, who's celebrating the holiday in Philly (but apparently not at the beach); Padma Lakshmi, who baked a political pie in New York; and Rachel Brosnahan, who's hanging out in sunny Santa Fe.
Check out how your favorite celebs celebrated the red, white, and blue across the world this Fourth of July while you wait for tonight's fireworks — and try not to get a serious case of wanderlust in the process.
How’s your 4th of July going? 🍉

Mindy Kaling threw a "big summer pool party" — with just herself.
😍🇺🇸😍🇺🇸 (needs sunglasses)

January Jones gave her best Betty Draper expression in a red and white look.
Scrunchies are back.

Busy Philipps declared scrunchies are back as she hung out at the beach.
Going to lunch🐟🦐🦑🦞

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello enjoyed lunch on the water with a stunning view.
Lea Michele wished everyone a happy Fourth with a breezy selfie.
Very nice. Very good. Very ~fresh~

Lili Reinhart and her friends hung out at the beach in matching black denim jackets.
@CoorsLight made it to France

Newlywed (again) Joe Jonas rocked a blue and white dolphin-printed outfit in Paris.
This is my new sucking in...😜 #summerbod2019

Shay Mitchell showed off her pregnancy glow as she soaked up the sun with a friend.
Bobby Berk may not be at the beach sipping margaritas, but he's having a blast in Philadelphia.
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated in Paris with a drink in hand.
💕

Amy Schumer took her baby Gene on an outdoors adventure.
🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️🧚‍♂️

Rachel Brosnahan hit up sunny Santa Fe with friends.
Christina Milian declared her love for Corsica.
buongiorno @fendi

Kiernan Shipka said buongiorno from Italy.
Lisa Rinna got in the spirit with a festive red, white, and blue bikini.
Fresh off her wedding to David Foster, Katharine McPhee spent time with family in Italy.
Maggie Rogers was motorcycle cool as she called for donations to the ACLU.
summer in the city

Emmy Rossum celebrated summer in the city with curls for days.
P!nk took a break from her tour schedule to take in Germany's sights on a bike ride.
Happy 4th Everyone! ♥️

Vanessa Morgan celebrated her new engagement with baseball player Michael Kopech in front of a waterfall in Arizona.
Gal Gadot kicked off the holiday with a flick of her maxi dress.
Selma Blair may not be able to offer celebratory hotdogs over Instagram, but she did offer a hot, well, dog.
