How Your Faves Spent The Fourth Of July, From Kiernan Shipka In Italy To Gal Gadot's Maxi Dress

It may not be the weekend yet, but it is the Fourth of July, and there are burgers to be grilled, margaritas to be sipped, and beaches to enjoy a mid-week break at — and celebrities are no different.
With this year's holiday being a record-breaking week for travel as 49 million people hit the roads and skies, celebrities are ringing in Independence Day all over the world. Joe Jonas and Gwyneth Paltrow are drinking in Paris while Kiernan Shipka and Katharine McPhee are having fun in Italy. Christina Milian is loving Corsica and P!nk is taking a bike break while on tour in Germany.
Advertisement
Other celebs are keeping it stateside for the holiday, including Vanessa Morgan, who got engaged to baseball player Michael Kopech in Arizona; Bobby Berk, who's celebrating the holiday in Philly (but apparently not at the beach); Padma Lakshmi, who baked a political pie in New York; and Rachel Brosnahan, who's hanging out in sunny Santa Fe.
Check out how your favorite celebs celebrated the red, white, and blue across the world this Fourth of July while you wait for tonight's fireworks — and try not to get a serious case of wanderlust in the process.
Advertisement
Advertisement
11 of 23
View this post on Instagram
While we celebrate the Fourth, there are refugee families legally seeking asylum in this country being detained and forced to sleep on concrete floors with aluminum blankets and no medical care. This is a stain on our nation and we need to do something now. Contact your representatives tomorrow to demand they #CloseTheCamps. (Link in bio) #4thofjuly #AmericanPie #resist
12 of 23
Advertisement
13 of 23
Advertisement
Advertisement