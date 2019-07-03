You Bring The Fireworks & We'll Bring The Fourth Of July Playlist

The Fourth of July is more than another day off from work. The national holiday is also a chance to celebrate America's independence in whatever way you like — with hot dogs, ice cream, IPAs, fireworks, or all of those things and more. Perhaps you'd like to celebrate by dissenting against all things American. And that's one of the rights that liberty and justice for all affords you!
When it comes to music, there are a ton of songs about America you can listen to celebrate the day — from fun and light to cheeky and subversive to pensive and reflective. Keep it on-brand with Estelle's classic "American Boy" or rock it with Lenny Kravitz's iconic cover of "American Woman." Jam out to Miley Cyrus's "Party in the U.S.A." or chill out to Sufjan Steven's "Fourth of July." Get bleak with Hasley or laugh off the whole idea of patriotism with LCD Soundsystem.
Whatever you do, don't forget to press play on the most American of playlists for the Fourth of July — and fight for your right to party.