How Your Favourite Celebrities Spent Fourth Of July

Yesterday the US celebrated their annual holiday Fourth of July. There were burgers to be grilled, margaritas to be sipped, and beaches to enjoy a mid-week break at — and celebrities were no different.
With this year's holiday being a record-breaking week for travel as 49 million people hit the roads and skies, celebrities are ringing in Independence Day all over the world. Joe Jonas and Gwyneth Paltrow are drinking in Paris while Kiernan Shipka and Katharine McPhee are having fun in Italy. Christina Milian is loving Corsica and P!nk is taking a bike break while on tour in Germany.
Other celebs are keeping it stateside for the holiday, including Vanessa Morgan, who got engaged to baseball player Michael Kopech in Arizona; Bobby Berk, who's celebrating the holiday in Philly (but apparently not at the beach); Padma Lakshmi, who baked a political pie in New York; and Rachel Brosnahan, who's hanging out in sunny Santa Fe.
Check out how your favourite celebs celebrated the red, white, and blue across the world this Fourth of July — and try not to get a serious case of wanderlust (or jealousy) in the process.