Sorry, Choni Shippers — Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan Is Engaged

It’s a bittersweet day for Choni shippers, as Vanessa Morgan is engaged — just not to Cheryl Blossom. Instead, the Riverdale star is set to wed baseball player Michael Kopech.
Morgan shared the good news on Instagram with a photo of the swoon-worthy proposal taken in front of the most breathtaking waterfall ever at Mooney Falls in Supai, AZ.
“My Forever,” the actor wrote in the caption, clearly too enamored with emotion for that waterfall to say anything else. Kopech, on the other hand, expressed his love for Morgan with a lengthy post noting that he had “found my match.”
“You’ve loved me for ME from day one. Completely unselfishly,” Kopech wrote. “You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire. You’re deserving of much more than just this moment but this one just felt particularly magical. I’m incredibly humbled by the love that you give and I only hope I can portray a fraction of the love and light that you carry with you. I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you.”
News that Morgan and Kopech were dating surfaced around July 2018. Kopech, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, previously dated Brielle Biermann, daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kim Zolciak-Biermann.
Morgan’s Riverdale co-stars and friends promptly congratulated the couple on their engagement with an extensive amount of emojis and exclamation points.
“You’re kidding me!! Congrats beautiful,” Camila Mendes wrote. “!!!!!!! So so happy for you!!!” Lili Reinhart added. Of course the other half of Choni, Madelaine Petsch, sent well wishes to her on-screen lover too.
“Omggggg dying for this post, bestie’s getting married !!!!!!! I’m beyond happy for you my little babies,” she wrote.
