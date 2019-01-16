Yes, Madelaine Petsch's Red Hair Is Real — & Here's How She Maintains It

Madelaine Petsch is largely known to her fans as Cheryl Blossom, the high-school mean girl turned Southside Serpent on Riverdale. But as we've learned with her co-stars, Camila Mendes (who plays Veronica Lodge) and Lili Reinhart (who plays Betty Cooper), Petsch is not her character. In fact, the only thing the two share is their red hair color.
Petsch's fiery red hair color is almost as important to Cheryl Blossom's mainframe as her quick comebacks and archery skills. In fact, when the show first aired two years ago, early fans rushed to the internet to find out if Petsch's vibrant color was, in fact, real. Turns out, it is.
Advertisement
"My hair is very much real," she told Flare in 2017. "If I dyed my hair, my mother would actually disown me." Despite the fact that we've known the truth for awhile now, it hasn't stopped us from wanting to know more about Petsch's now-famous, signature look. So, we tracked down her go-to hairstylist, Marc Mena, to get the details — and he told us everything.
Check out Mena's favorite products, learn how he keeps Petsch's look different from Cheryl's, and discover the haircut he hopes she gets when Riverdale ends, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 3
2 of 3
3 of 3
Advertisement