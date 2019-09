Yes, Madelaine Petsch's Red Hair Is Real — & Here's How She Maintains It

"We always try to steer clear of styling Madelaine like her on-screen character [Cheryl Blossom]. She has a personality and style that's completely opposite of Cheryl's, so we let that speak for itself. Although, I did just cut her hair in a way that will work with her character's signature look and with her own personality. I decided to go with a Brigitte Bardot vibe and add more movement."Eventually, when she isn’t playing Cheryl [anymore], I would love to do a bang on her. I think it would be a super-dramatic shift without messing with the length of her hair, but even then, I would never touch her [hair] color. You couldn’t pay me to do it! Natural redheads are rare, and I think that every tone of red is beautiful, so [I] don't mess with perfection [by using glosses or toners]."