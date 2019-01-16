Yes, Madelaine Petsch's Red Hair Is Real — & Here's How She Maintains It

One-Of-A-Kind Fantasy

"I started working with Madelaine about two years ago during her first Upfronts for Riverdale in New York. Hers is one of the most beautiful manes I’ve ever worked with. It's so vibrant from root to ends — it’s like fantasy hair, which I don’t see very often.



"As a client, she is so open to trying new things and different styles. I loved the first look I did for her [at Upfronts] when I wove two braids together to make one. It was a fresh, a modern twist on the traditional French braid. And not only is she a great client, but she’s become a great friend."