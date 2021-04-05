Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Mocks Her Mom’s Goop-iness On TikTok

Gwyneth Paltrow made her first appearance on the official Goop TikTok account over the weekend with the help of her daughter, Apple Martin, and some light shade.
In the video shared to social media over the weekend, Apple, the 16-year-old daughter of Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, narrates her mother's morning routine of Goop supplements and topical products. The caption reads fittingly, "When you get roasted by your Gen Z daughter."
Martin begins the video by describing how her mom likes to start her day: drinking her Goopglow Morning Skin Superpowder. "She eats nothing except for dates and almond butter, so she will have that," Martin teases. "I suppose the Goopglow is part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since... the day I was born, apparently."
As Paltrow moves into her bathroom to start her skin-care routine, Martin continues with her commentary. "It's 8:00 a.m., and she’s been doing this since 7:00 a.m.; she just prances around the bathroom, putting on her millions of Goopglow products for her glowing skin," she says. Paltrow types away at her laptop as her daughter deadpans, "Then, she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs and candles, vagina candles and vagina perfumes — just everything vagina."
Good-natured trolling aside, the mother-daughter duo actually worked together to launch Goop's newest product; the video was all a part of its public release. Goopglow Glow Lotion, which dropped yesterday, is described as "super hydrating and featherweight," leaving skin with a "subtle, dewy, beautiful glow." (The formula does not contain SPF, so BYO sunscreen for daytime.) Leave it to Gen Z to use a TikTok roast as an #ad.