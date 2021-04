Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Mocks Her Mom’s Goop-iness On TikTok

As Paltrow moves into her bathroom to start her skin-care routine , Martin continues with her commentary. "It's 8:00 a.m., and she’s been doing this since 7:00 a.m.; she just prances around the bathroom, putting on her millions of Goopglow products for her glowing skin," she says. Paltrow types away at her laptop as her daughter deadpans, "Then, she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs and candles, vagina candles and vagina perfumes — just everything vagina."