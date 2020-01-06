Gwyneth Paltrow Wore A Sheer Fendi Dress To The Golden Globes

Last night, on the Golden Globes red carpet, Gwyneth Paltrow told Ryan Seacrest she had “kind-of retired from acting” because she “has this company that I do.” She casually shared the info while wearing a sheer Fendi dress with a tiered skirt and puffy sleeves. Underneath, The Politician star wore a built-in bralette and matching high-cut briefs from the fashion house’s pre-fall 2020 collection.
She completed her Golden Globes look with Christian Louboutin pumps, plus two Bulgari necklaces worn under the dress.
When it comes to award shows, celebrities often play it a little too safe, working with stylists who can sometimes give all of their clients a similar look. Our favorites on Sunday night, Paltrow and her sheer Fendi gown included, were the people who made daring choices.
Advertisement
Gwyneth Paltrow describing her life and GOOP as “I’ve kind of retired from acting because I have this company that I do,” while dressed in brown sheer bed skirt couture over a statement necklace is what I want from a movie star.— Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) January 6, 2020
But it was actor Emerson Collins who summed up Paltrow’s fashion contribution the best, writing: “Gwyneth Paltrow describing her life and Goop as “I’ve kind-of retired from acting because I have this company that I do,” while dressed in brown sheer bed skirt couture over a statement necklace is what I want from a movie star.”
Paltrow’s look is very glamorous in all the right ways. Apparently, Goop dreams are made of gowns like these.
Related Content:
Advertisement