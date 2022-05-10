How To Style Autumn’s Preppy Look, As Seen At AAFW

A compulsory school uniform used to be the bane of our existence (and the topic of many a school debate) but its aesthetic has crept into our trend cycle, as seen at Fashion Week.
Preppy meets grunge on the streets of AAFW, where we found fashion goers seamlessly pairing their plaid kilts with vintage leather jackets. Nods to preppy culture were also seen in layered vests, chunky loafers and neck ties. Whether you were a teacher's pet, a regular in detention or somewhere in between, there's space for you in the fashion schoolyard.
Pleated mini skirts in autumn's favourite hues (navy blue, burgundy and grey) came out to play at AAFW. While I did see my first IRL Miu Miu micro mini skirt, many more weather-appropriate and squat-approved mini skirts were spotted, their wearers braving the rain. Leg warmers, stockings and knee-high boots were paired with them to counter the cold.
You heard it on TikTok first: neckties are in. For those that are sceptical of this autumnal trend, know that you can go beyond your traditional black ties (though they do pair well with an oversized suit). We're taking some style inspiration and running to a local op shop for a patterned silk tie.
Vests are 2022's secret weapon; a true all-rounder that travels season to season, it's also a preppy staple. Here we see it styled with a tonal outfit, the off-white cargo pants and white collared shirt providing a no-fuss base for the textured knit.
A cousin of the contentious long denim skirt, the long plaid skirt seems to be making a return to Australia's streets. With pleated folds and its signature bright red colourway, the kilt has made its way Down Under. But don't just stop at the skirt — as seen on Annie B above, why not try a coordinating puffy plaid vest?