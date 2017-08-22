An Extended Lingerie Line Is Here, & It Features A Familiar Face

Any advance advice on incorporating and styling the pieces with our own wardrobes?

I think a woman should wear beautiful lingerie under her clothes for herself, first and foremost. Then, if shown to someone special, to be able to feel genuinely like herself — beautiful and confident. I hope that the leopard print reminds her that she, too, is unique, and fierce — and bold! — enough to show a little bit of it off to the world (if she likes)! My tips for sharing a hint of lingerie, as a part of your outfit, would be: a classic button down over the bodysuit, unbuttoned low to see the print (or even a sheer or mesh top over the longline bra). I've gone to a party wearing that a few times and felt so fire.