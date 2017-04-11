Here's Why Candice Huffine's Elle Cover Is So Important

"For as long as I can remember, I dreamt of being a model," Huffine wrote in an Instagram post sharing the feat with her followers. "Anytime there was an opportunity to write down my future goals in class it was 'move to New York City and become a fashion model'. There was no plan B for me. So my body type wasn't ideal measurements, minor detail. I refused to be told I couldn't become what I had always imagined and committed myself to working tirelessly for the day when my size wouldn't dictate my possibility. I hope this cover can serve as a symbol for anyone who believes they can, that they are, that they will be. If you wake up every morning and can think of nothing but your dream, follow it and never stop."