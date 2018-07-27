Meet The Models Redefining The Era Of Designers & Their Muses

Ahead of Fashion Month, we've got your primer on which models are redefining the era of designers and their pin-thin muses, and which bubbles are about to burst. To be a supermodel means to fulfil the duties of the catwalks that've been marched on before them. When we think of the era that coined the word itself, we reflect upon the great amazons that ruled the world; see: Cindy, Naomi, Christy, and Linda. But there's a new crew in town — think: Paloma, Iskra, and Natalie — and they're just as super as any other model in the game, no ifs, ands, or plus.