Lauren Conrad Can't Wait To Start Wearing This Piece Of Clothing Again

In another instance of art imitating life, Lauren Conrad is craving a girls' night out. Her clothing line, LC Lauren Conrad, is finally including plus-size customers — and just in time for New York Fashion Week. “I’m excited about [this collection] because I’m overdue for one,” Conrad tells Refinery29 of the girls' night out-themed offering. “It’s a little cooler than the ones we’ve done in the past.” On Wednesday, the former Hills star's third limited-edition runway capsule, LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection, made its debut. Prices range from $12 to $154, with plus sizing available from 0X to 3X. And while the runway capsule is limited-edition, plus sizes will be a permanent part of the brand's future.
“We’re going to do a presentation here in L.A,” she says. “I’m stuck on this coast for now.” Conrad is, of course, referencing her new two-month-old baby, Liam James. “We’re going to do an event and it’s themed as a Girls' Night Out. Girls dress for boys and girls differently, and I personally really love when girls dress for girls, because it’s almost like playing dress up. We definitely take more chances and have more fun with our outfits.” Conrads favorites include the navy faux fur and all of the dresses. “I love wearing a dress whenever I get the opportunity to," she says.
In fact, since having her baby, Conrad is all about wrap dresses. “I was so excited to get back to my previous wardrobe and get shopping for things that the mogul came get on and off easily, like that particular style dress." That, and jeans. “I didn’t wear denim for like five months, so I’m really excited to start wearing denim again.”
The LC Lauren Conrad collection has become quite successful since launching at Kohl's in 2009. The line expanded into maternity wear around Conrad's own pregnancy earlier this year, and added swim at the beginning of the summer. “We’ve had a lot of excitement with the line and we have a few more things coming up this year which is very exciting for me,” she adds. Whatever it is, like everything else Conrad puts her name on, we’re buying.
