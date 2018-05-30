This Risqué Swimwear Designer Wants Us To Stop Objectifying Women's Bodies

“It’s up to me to say that you guys, your age," Norma continues, before stopping herself. "Hang on – I'm not apologising for these men, their behaviour. I've had more than 50 years of horrible behaviour. I could cry now telling you as I think about what has happened to me, so I have a lot of pain I haven’t dealt with yet. But I beg all of you to say, 'We want change, we want it to be permanent', don't give up this movement now for sustained anger against men." We can’t ignore boys, she says, "because the backlash is going to be really ugly when [they're] older. We have to really think about the boys, we have to talk to the men, we have to hear their fears and we have to make sure this is permanent," she says. The solution, Norma believes, is to keep talking. "To be honest, I still have stories that I am uncomfortable talking about, and I'm waiting for you or someone else to tell me something close enough to my story so I can share it. I always want to keep that conversation going – okay, now I can finally tell this story."