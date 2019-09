Age ain't nothin' but a number, or so says Yusra Siddiqui , a precocious New York teen whose refreshing take on collegiate style (which provides plenty of inspiration for our "grown-up" wardrobes, too) made her an instant follow when we came across her on social media recently. While looking to the youth for the next big thing is nothing new, what's often left out is the part where we give proper credit where credit is due. But not this time, as we recognize and laud two Gen Z'ers and local college students who abandoned the stereotypical campus uniform of nondescript leggings and a Uni tee in favor of their own unique aesthetic. There's Yusra, who honors her Pakistani heritage while also incorporating elements of athleisure and vintage into her everyday outfits, and Rachelle Vinberg , the ringleader of all-girl skateboarding group Skate Kitchen , who nails the gender-neutral, laid-back look necessary to hit kick flips and rail grinds on the way to class.