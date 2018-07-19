Age ain't nothin' but a number, or so says Yusra Siddiqui, a precocious New York teen whose refreshing take on collegiate style (which provides plenty of inspiration for our "grown-up" wardrobes, too) made her an instant follow when we came across her on social media recently. While looking to the youth for the next big thing is nothing new, what's often left out is the part where we give proper credit where credit is due. But not this time, as we recognize and laud two Gen Z'ers and local college students who abandoned the stereotypical campus uniform of nondescript leggings and a Uni tee in favor of their own unique aesthetic. There's Yusra, who honors her Pakistani heritage while also incorporating elements of athleisure and vintage into her everyday outfits, and Rachelle Vinberg, the ringleader of all-girl skateboarding group Skate Kitchen, who nails the gender-neutral, laid-back look necessary to hit kick flips and rail grinds on the way to class.
Jump ahead to see these young women show off the next wave of back-to-school trends with items from H&M's newest collection, while waxing poetic on how they're spending their summer and recharging for the semester ahead. From this side of the table, being a student in 2018 looks pretty rad.