A Heartfelt Note From A Nurse Made This Woman See Her Body As Beautiful

Kasandra Brabaw
When Mariah Herrera walked into her doctor's office last week, she almost felt sick to her stomach with worry about being weighed. It's not an uncommon feeling. Many people fear the scale, especially at the doctor's office (FYI, doctors don't always have to weigh you).
But she walked out feeling amazing, all because of a simple note a nurse posted on the wall above the scale, Today reports.
"This scale will only tell you the numerical value of your gravitational pull," the note read. It will NOT tell you how beautiful you are, how much your friends and family love you, or how amazing you are."
Herrera took a photo of the note and posted it to her Instagram page, to share the nurse's wise words with her followers.
"This is the second time I've seen this in the doctor's office and I LOVE IT. SERIOUSLY these should come with every scale," she wrote. "Completely changes how I feel about stepping on the scale."
"I absolutely loath the scale especially after birth because I gained so much [weight] during pregnancy," Herrera tells Refinery29. "I didn't even want to look. Then I saw the note and honestly didn't even care! I know I'm working on myself every day and just like the note says weight is just a number. A very stupid number."
After seeing the note on the wall, Herrera even asked the nurse not to tell her the number that popped up on the scale. It no longer mattered.
