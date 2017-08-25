Is It Okay To Be Attracted To A Certain Body Type?

When people talk about having a "type" it's more difficult to brush that off as just a side effect of imposed desire. "On the one hand, feelings do what they do, and there are no illogical feelings," Dr. Addison says. But people do tend to have illogical thoughts about their desires, which can lead to fetishizing, she says. For example, some people might believe that they will only date tall people, when in reality they just happen to be more attracted to taller individuals. Because we're human beings who like patterns, there's a temptation to "fall into shorthand" and just say you have a type, Dr. Addison says. That would mean, following the same example, that you never talk to shorter people when you're out; or that you try to notice a person's height before engaging in a conversation to get to know them. In doing this, you've excluded them from the conversation, and only checked off your "yes, tall" requirement. Problematic!