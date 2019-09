Dear Men, Being Attracted To Curvy Women Does Not Make You Brave

He's asking us to feel bad for him, yet ignoring the much more traumatic struggle his wife and women like her go through because of people who "buy into" the idea that only thin women are attractive. The struggle of women is what makes the body positivity movement so necessary in the first place. Are we supposed to give this guy golf claps for being so much more woke than other men and recognizing that a "chubby" body can be beautiful? Sorry, sir, but you don't get an award for being a decent human being.