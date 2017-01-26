6 of 10

Ask your partner about their kinks.



If you're the type that feels silly playing games, Dr. Aaron's menu suggestion may not be right for you. But the concept of compromise through asking your partner about their fetishes is crucial. Sure, some people may be vanilla to the core, but kinks are like secrets. Whether or not we've gone ahead and come out with them, most of us harbor a few.



"Try asking your partner, 'Are there some things you would like to do that you haven’t said? Are there some scenarios that you’ve never tried that you might find to be exciting?'" Dr. Aaron says.



When it comes to sharing kinks, the most important aspect might just be simply listening to your partner, Dr. Castellanos says.



With a former partner, I was ready to disclose my medical role play fetish. I was young and terrified, and worried they would think I was a total weirdo. So I asked them about their role-playing desires. As it turned out, they harbored a school girl/teacher fetish, and I agreed to try that first. After giving them what they wanted, they were more than willing to explore my own needs.