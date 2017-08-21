How Swimsuits For All Transformed The Bathing Suit Industry

And while there is still a lot of room for improvement as far as fashion and retail advertising is concerned, there is no doubt that the depiction of plus-size women on the beach has changed across media. “Seeing women of all sizes in bathing suits on social media and in advertising has become more casual,” says Katie Smith, a senior retail analyst at Edited. “We've moved away from only seeing thin women in this push up, overly pumped up look.” Now, says Smith, seeing women of all shapes and sizes in bathing suits has become almost an expectation, not an anomaly, because we’ve been seeing it more often, especially on social media with the help of popular hashtags like “#PlusSizeFashion,” “#BodyPositive,” and “#EffYourBeautyStandards.”