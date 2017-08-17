Story from Fashion

Support, Comfort, & Style: How This Plus-Size Swim Brand Is Changing The Game

Channing Hargrove
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Kimberley Gordon.
Olga Caro was shopping with her nieces when she realized there were limited swimsuit options for women with a certain body types. Not cool, right? So Caro, a Colombian-born model-turned-designer, decided to take things own hands. On Wednesday, she launched her first company, Alpine Butterfly, a plus-size swimwear line — with a pretty good Instagram feed — that makes you think of romantic sunsets and tropical beaches — an intentional nod to Los Angeles, the city Caro now calls home. Ranging from sizes L to 5XL, Alpine Butterfly features bikinis and one-pieces in pretty, super-feminine prints.
“I was definitely inspired by my nieces and their confidence,” Caro told Refinery29 of the offering, which is priced from $100 to $180. “However, during the process of building the line, I was continuously discovering amazing girls and creatives through the body positivity movement and social media that I used as inspiration," including Eva Kay Serres, Bree Kish, Oolesya Raspanova, and Anita Marshall, the stars of the brand's first campaign.
In an industry that still refuses to acknowledge such a large customer base, it's exciting to see labels like Alpine Butterfly emerge, breaking notions that plus-sized clothing can't be on-trend and stylish. Click through to learn more about Caro, and how her brand is empowering women to love who they are.

More from Designers

R29 Original Series