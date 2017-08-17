Olga Caro was shopping with her nieces when she realized there were limited swimsuit options for women with a certain body types. Not cool, right? So Caro, a Colombian-born model-turned-designer, decided to take things own hands. On Wednesday, she launched her first company, Alpine Butterfly, a plus-size swimwear line — with a pretty good Instagram feed — that makes you think of romantic sunsets and tropical beaches — an intentional nod to Los Angeles, the city Caro now calls home. Ranging from sizes L to 5XL, Alpine Butterfly features bikinis and one-pieces in pretty, super-feminine prints.
“I was definitely inspired by my nieces and their confidence,” Caro told Refinery29 of the offering, which is priced from $100 to $180. “However, during the process of building the line, I was continuously discovering amazing girls and creatives through the body positivity movement and social media that I used as inspiration," including Eva Kay Serres, Bree Kish, Oolesya Raspanova, and Anita Marshall, the stars of the brand's first campaign.
In an industry that still refuses to acknowledge such a large customer base, it's exciting to see labels like Alpine Butterfly emerge, breaking notions that plus-sized clothing can't be on-trend and stylish. Click through to learn more about Caro, and how her brand is empowering women to love who they are.