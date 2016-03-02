Actress Sarah Paulson confirmed to The New York Times that she is dating fellow actress Holland Taylor. In a new interview for the paper's Fashion & Style section, the The People v. O.J. Simpson star opened up about her relationship with Taylor, who is 32 years older than Paulson, 41.
While the news was out back in December, and they've been photographed together at parties and red carpet events, neither woman had spoken out about their relationship until now. "What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor," Paulson said.
The pair started dating a year ago, but they met about 10 years ago at a dinner party, when Paulson was in a long-term relationship with actress Cherry Jones, 18 years her senior. She thought Taylor was "probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman I’d ever seen," Paulson told the Times.
While she's open about her sexuality, Paulson has no interest in pigeonholing herself. She has had serious relationships with both men and women in the past. "If my life choices had to be predicated based on what was expected of me from a community on either side, that’s going to make me feel really straitjacketed, and I don’t want to feel that," she explained. "My choices in romantic partners have not been conventional, and therefore the idea that it is ‘other’ makes it compelling."
Paulson is also open about the fact that she doesn't date people her age. "I can’t say it any other way than there’s a poignancy to [being with someone older], and a heightened sense of time and the value of time." Sarah, all we can say is we're happy you're happy.
