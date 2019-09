How I Went From Hating Justin Bieber To Beliebing

Suddenly everyone was feeling the Bieber fever. My 20-something guy friends unashamedly took over the AUX cords at parties to blast Bieber, a musical choice I never thought I would see them make. My girlfriends and I acting like crazed schoolgirls whenever Bieber made another TV appearance.The Bieber meter just kept rising: Michelle Obama appeared in a viral Vine video featuring the song, he charmed everyone with his carpool karaoke a ppearance, and then made us all swoon over his magazine cover shoots By December, Billboard announced the unthinkable. Bieber had surpassed The Beatles' record, previously held for 50 years, of the most songs in the Hot 100 List. He had an insane 17 songs on the list at one time.Wait, was Bieber better than The Beatles at something music-related? Did you ever think you would see the day? Did you?! You can't deny those numbers. Like I said, Bieber 2.0. And before you start criticizing his vocals, just remember, the kid can sing Bieber and I ended 2015 on a high note. I had successfully memorized every song on Purpose, and purchased tickets to his the album's tour, kicking off this month.He is the ultimate comeback kid right now. Not to say that there won't be another pit after this mega peak, but for now, he's someone to pay attention to. Someone to jam out to. Someone to really beliebe in.As of February 2016, 67% of teens say they are newly converted Beliebers, according to data from the popular polling app Wishbone , with over 3.1 million monthly users. Their polling results also revealed that 56% of their users are Team Bieber over Team Beyonce. Biebs over The Beatles AND Beyonce? That's right. He really is quite the performer I now let myself indulge in all things Bieber I had previously shunned. I watched Never Say Never. I followed him on every social media. I write about him for work all the time (okay, so that's not always my choice, or why I work here, but damn, do I enjoy doing it.)Like a tattooed, platinum blonde, Calvin Klein-wearing phoenix, young Bieber rose from the ashes, a reborn man.