It’s official: Justin Bieber is better than the Beatles.
That’s according to Billboard’s metrics, which show Bieber besting a record previously held by both the Beatles and Drake: The most songs on the chart in a single week.
Bieber placed 17 songs on the December 5 edition of the Hot 100, up from 14 by the Beatles on April 11, 1964 and by Drake on March 7 and October 17 of this year. The Beatles record stood for more than 50 years, occurring at the height of Beatlemania.
The songs were buoyed by Bieber’s decision to release music videos for all the songs on his album Purpose, which itself debuted atop Billboard’s Hot 200. (He may soon cede that position to Adele, but give the Biebs his moment.)
Bieber also ties a record jointly held by the Beatles and 50 Cent in having three songs in the top 5. 50 Cent’s record included appearing as a featured artist on the Game’s first album. The Beatles still hold the record for having all five top five songs simultaneously.
Bieber’s week has included a great American Music Awards performance and serenading Selena Gomez. He’s come a long way from dissing Bette Midler or storming offstage at a concert.
Here are all the songs Bieber has in the Hot 100:
No. 2, "Sorry," (up from No. 3)
No. 4, "Love Yourself" (NEW)
No. 5, "What Do You Mean?" (up from No. 6)
No. 19, "I'll Show You" (up from No. 27)
No. 31, "The Feeling," featuring Halsey (NEW)
No. 34, "Where Are U Now" (Skrillex & Diplo With Bieber) (up from No. 49)
No. 42, "Mark My Words" (NEW)
No. 43, "Purpose" (NEW)
No. 49, "No Pressure," featuring Big Sean (NEW)
No. 53, "Company" (NEW)
No. 54, "No Sense," featuring Travi$ Scott (NEW)
No. 67, "Life Is Worth Living" (NEW)
No. 74, "Children" (NEW)
No. 81, "Been You" (NEW)
No. 88, "We Are," featuring Nas (NEW)
No. 90, "Get Used to Me" (NEW)
No. 98, "Trust" (NEW)
