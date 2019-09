"Sadly it's Been a rough week for me, long days no sleep, while having to be "on" as they would say for cameras fans etc. In no way did I mean to come across mean, but chose to end the show as the people in the front row would not listen," Bieber shared on social media "Hopefully people will understand where I am coming from. I don't always handle things the right way but I'm human and I'm working on getting better at responding not reacting. Unfortunately people were affected by this as am I. For the people in the back I am so sorry and for anyone I may have disappointed im sorry. Sorry for wasting the tv people's time I'll be sure to make it up to you next time on tour...[sic] With love Justin."Honestly, for as much as he overreacted on this one, the pop star has been trying to communicate to fans that he's a human being who is affected by their actions. Earlier this month, he shared a melancholy video on Instagram where he explained why sometimes he just doesn't want to pose for pictures, and people need to be more mindful of how they ask."Please just respect me and treat me the way you want to be treated," he said , somewhat pleadingly.One thing's for sure: It can't be easy being Justin Bieber and feeling like everyone wants a piece of you all the time.