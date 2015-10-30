Bieber was approaching the edge of the stage to wipe up a spill when he asked attendees to back off a little bit while he crouched down to clean up.
“What are you doing? I said, stop it!” the 21-year-old said to fans as he attempted to approach the edge of the stage. But, being that this was likely a crowd of teens who were too excited to do anything other than squeal, they paid him no heed. "Yo! Listen to me! Are you listening? I’m trying to wipe the floor!”
When the fans still didn't stop Bieber decided he'd had enough. "Never mind. I’m done. I’m not doing the show." Then he removed his headset, along with a layer of clothing, and stomped out of sight. It was actually pretty intense — check out the clip for yourself below.
Another fan taken (@SweetyBelieber_) of Justin Bieber on stage in Oslo, Norway. pic.twitter.com/hqoe4e87iu— JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCrewdotcom) October 29, 2015
This isn't the only instance of Bieber making a hasty exit lately: Earlier this week, he bailed in the middle of a Spanish radio interview after the hosts asked him a series of lame, however inane, questions.
But maybe he's realizing that these dramatic departures are generating a reputation for being angsty: After videos of the Oslo incident started to circulate, the hit-maker tried to take control of the story by addressing what happened from his perspective on Instagram.
Sadly it's Been a rough week for me, long days no sleep, while having to be "on" as they would say for cameras fans etc. In no way did I mean to come across mean, but chose to end the show as the people in the front row would not listen. Hopefully people will understand where I am coming from. I don't always handle things the right way but I'm human and I'm working on getting better at responding not reacting. Unfortunately people were affected by this as am I. For the people in the back I am so sorry and for anyone I may have disappointed im sorry. Sorry for wasting the tv people's time I'll be sure to make it up to you next time on tour.. With love Justin.
"Hopefully people will understand where I am coming from. I don't always handle things the right way but I'm human and I'm working on getting better at responding not reacting. Unfortunately people were affected by this as am I. For the people in the back I am so sorry and for anyone I may have disappointed im sorry. Sorry for wasting the tv people's time I'll be sure to make it up to you next time on tour...[sic] With love Justin."
Honestly, for as much as he overreacted on this one, the pop star has been trying to communicate to fans that he's a human being who is affected by their actions. Earlier this month, he shared a melancholy video on Instagram where he explained why sometimes he just doesn't want to pose for pictures, and people need to be more mindful of how they ask.
"Please just respect me and treat me the way you want to be treated," he said, somewhat pleadingly.
One thing's for sure: It can't be easy being Justin Bieber and feeling like everyone wants a piece of you all the time.