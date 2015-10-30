Justin Bieber walked out of a concert this week when fans in Norway would not stop trying to touch him, after the singer specifically asked them not to.



Bieber was approaching the edge of the stage to wipe up a spill when he asked attendees to back off a little bit while he crouched down to clean up.



“What are you doing? I said, stop it!” the 21-year-old said to fans as he attempted to approach the edge of the stage. But, being that this was likely a crowd of teens who were too excited to do anything other than squeal, they paid him no heed. "Yo! Listen to me! Are you listening? I’m trying to wipe the floor!”



When the fans still didn't stop Bieber decided he'd had enough. "Never mind. I’m done. I’m not doing the show." Then he removed his headset, along with a layer of clothing, and stomped out of sight. It was actually pretty intense — check out the clip for yourself below.