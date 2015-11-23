You guys. Great news: Bieber's back.



Well, to be clear, we're not saying that he went anywhere. Not really. It's just that tonight he rocked the American Music Awards stage in a way that we haven't seen from him in a while. The opening acoustic performance made the most of his incredible pipes. Then, in the second number, we got a look at his seriously on-point dance skills. Homeboy may not be up to Justin Timberlake level, but he's getting there, one pop-and-lock at a time.



We're not super-mad about the sudden onstage rain shower, either (although we bet that Meghan Trainor was rethinking her own water theme by this point in the show — Bieber's clearly made much more of a splash). And though his performance of "Where Are Ü Now" definitely appeared to be more lip-syncing than anything else, we're frankly glad that he wasn't carrying around an electrified cordless mic near open water. Biebs is a treasure. We can't have him getting electrocuted.

