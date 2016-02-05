Justin Bieber's New Puppy Is Part Of A Long List Of Former Pets

Justin Bieber shared a picture of the newest addition to his family on Instagram. Cue the oohing and ahhing, cause it's an adorable puppy, named Phil. "New addition to the family his name is Phil," he captioned the picture.
It looks like Phil is a black Labrador, but Bieber has not revealed what the exact breed is yet.
In addition to Phil, Bieber has a Yorkshire Terrier, named Esther. She has her own Instagram account, @estherthecutie, and she lives up to the account's name. The two pups are still getting used to each other, but they seem to be getting along quite well.
Esther became a part of the Bieber family a little less than a year ago, and has lived the good life since.
That isn't to say that all of Bieber's former pets have had the same treatment, though.
Remember the whole monkey in Germany scenario? Well, to sum it up: Bieber got a monkey, and named it Mally. Bieber tried to sneak said monkey into Germany. It didn't work. Bieber ended up leaving the monkey in Germany. Never to be reunited again.
Bieber also had a bulldog puppy, Karma, a few years back. Long story short, there was an incident where the puppy was thrown from a second floor balcony, and the dog ended up going to live with its trainer.
There was also Johnson the snake, Pac the hamster, and Tuts the cat. Johnson was given to a zoo, Pacs was given to a fan, and Tuts the cat's status is currently unknown.
We look forward to seeing Phil and Esther grow old and happy together. Hopefully Bieber has grown up enough as a pet owner as he has as an artist.
