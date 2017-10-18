The week’s episode starts with a throwback to 1968 New York. Lena Dunham — yes, you read that right — is having sex in the back seat of a man’s car. Her name is Valerie. She’s a sex worker who is rightly pissed when the guy shorts her on the the ten bucks he owes for her services. And apparently that’s not the only grudge she’s holding. We next see her trying to purchase bullets and when the merchant asks what it’s for, she replies: Andy Warhol. The legendary artist is portrayed by Evan Peters, and he has refused to produce a movie based on the script that Valerie (Dunham) wrote. When she confronts him, he’s condescending about it in a way that only a patriarchal dude can be when addressing women. So Valerie makes good on what she said at the gun shop. She stakes out at is studio and shoots him right after yelling, “Down with the patriarchy! Suck my dick Warhol!” It’s only weird because it’s Lena Dunham.