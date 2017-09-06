It was a sensation I would continue to feel as more about Ally (Paulson) was revealed. Obviously, she’s white. She and her wife Ivy have a young son named Ozzy. When she suspects he’s looking at porn she insists that an erect penis nor breast have ever hurt anyone, because feminism. They live in a spacious suburban home and own a restaurant that has been successful enough to support their upper-middle class lifestyle. They’re queer cis women who, by virtue of their race and class, have avoided many of the difficulties that other marginalized communities face. In other words, Ally is a textbook example of white feminism. And because Ryan Murphy could stand in for Captain Obvious on any day, he ran with it, much to my delight.