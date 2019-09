Lena Dunham came under fire last week over a Lenny Letter interview with Amy Schumer, in which she said NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. ignored her at the Met Gala because of her appearance."He looked at me and he determined I was not the shape of a woman by his standards," she said. Twitter users criticized her for implying he was superficial, and some viewed her sense of entitlement to his time as racist.Dunham apologized over Instagram, but not everyone was buying it — and many saw the comments as part of a larger problem with Dunham and her brand of feminism. Adding to that, people have dug up these tweets from Dunham expressing similarly problematic views.