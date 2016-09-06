"He looked at me and he determined I was not the shape of a woman by his standards," she said. Twitter users criticized her for implying he was superficial, and some viewed her sense of entitlement to his time as racist.
Dunham apologized over Instagram, but not everyone was buying it — and many saw the comments as part of a larger problem with Dunham and her brand of feminism. Adding to that, people have dug up these tweets from Dunham expressing similarly problematic views.
@lenadunham @SophiaTassew she is seriously one of the worse form of humans.— Daynss. (@DaynssWorld) September 2, 2016
@lenadunham you carry yourself as a shining beacon of feminist smarts, many follow you, then you tweet this...— ⤵︎ (@CodyBrown) September 2, 2016
The fact that that Lena Dunham quote is from 2011 would be irrelevant if she didn't prove since then that she is a consistent racist— Livia Tsang (@liviatsang) September 4, 2016
Idk why @lenadunham is acting out when she has a history of racist tweets and is on a show with 0 diversity 🤔🤔🤔— Mohamed Iman (@MohamedHIman) September 3, 2016
@lenadunham you gonna apologize for those gross racist tweets tho? 🤔— jenna (@stellarfem) September 4, 2016
I personally hope Lena Dunham becomes in charge of Muslim outreach for Hillary's campaign pic.twitter.com/UKgy95PA9a— Michael Curry ☭ (@mcurryfelidae07) July 27, 2016
Entitlement, mixed with white feminism, plus a healthy dash of self centeredness = Lena Dunham dumpster fire today. pic.twitter.com/eUZE7URWnG— Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) September 3, 2016