Twitter Takes Lena Dunham To Task Over Her Old Racist Tweets

Suzannah Weiss
Lena Dunham came under fire last week over a Lenny Letter interview with Amy Schumer, in which she said NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. ignored her at the Met Gala because of her appearance.

"He looked at me and he determined I was not the shape of a woman by his standards," she said. Twitter users criticized her for implying he was superficial, and some viewed her sense of entitlement to his time as racist.

Dunham apologized over Instagram, but not everyone was buying it — and many saw the comments as part of a larger problem with Dunham and her brand of feminism. Adding to that, people have dug up these tweets from Dunham expressing similarly problematic views.
Twitter also hasn't let Dunham live down an Instagram post implying that wearing a headscarf was "fundamentalist."
People are especially frustrated that Dunham is often viewed as a feminist icon. Many consider her a prime example of white feminism — that is, feminism that excludes women of color.
Dunham has a history of apologizing for insensitive racial comments, and we're glad she's at least trying to learn from her mistakes. But we're also glad people haven't stopped calling her out on them.
