Lena Dunham Slams "Diet Tips" Article Using Her Image

Erin Donnelly
Lena Dunham has always pretty much been an open book when it comes to discussing her body and her health, including her recent surgery — and subsequent trip to the emergency room after last Monday's Met Gala — to treat her endometriosis. But that's her body, her health, and her story.
The Girls star was, unsurprisingly, unimpressed to discover that her recent weight loss — which she's attributed, in part, to the "soul-crushing pain and devastation and hopelessness" brought on by Donald Trump's election win — was the subject of a magazine feature lauding celebrity "slimdown diet tips." (Dunham didn't identify the magazine, but it's Us Weekly, which put her on the cover alongside Julianne Hough, Hilary Duff, and Christina El Moussa.)
Instead, the writer and actress offered up her own tongue-in-cheek "diet tips."

20 slimdown diet tips! 1. anxiety disorder * 2. resultant constant nausea 3. an election that reveals the true depths of American misogyny 4. constant sweaty dreams of dystopian future 5. abdominal adhesions pinning ovary below uterus * 6. baseless but still harrowing threats to physical safety online and through smail mail 7. watching institutions you love from Planned Parenthood to PBS be threatened by cartoon mustache-twirling villains 8. finally realizing superheroes aren't real (specifically the X-Factor, really thought they'd handle this) 9. marching your ass off 10. a quiet rage that replaces need for food with need for revenge 11. sleeping 19 hours a day 12. realizing that even the liberal media wants dem clicks no matter whut 13. worrying ceaselessly about the health and safety of women you know and women you don't 14. realizing who ya real friends are 15. having to switch from Uber to Lyft (lots of calories burned trying to understand a new app, then even more trying to understand if the conflict was resolved) 16. bladder spasms, urinary frequency and urgency * 17. having your phone number leaked and violent images texted to your phone by randos under names like VERYFATCHUCKYBOY@creepz.com 18. keeping your back arched against the wind 19. um, who the fuck cares? 20. I have no tips I give no tips I don't want to be on this cover cuz it's diametrically opposed to everything I've fought my whole career for and it's not a compliment to me because it's not an achievement thanx * Star indicates a pre-existing condition

Yeah, any lifestyle plan that relies on vicious online trolls, Donald Trump, and myriad health concerns is not one to be envied or propped up as some sort of celebrity inspo on the checkout line. Kudos to Dunham for calling them out, while getting in a few jabs at the House healthcare bill to boot.
