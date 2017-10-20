Evan Peters As Full Charles Manson Is Flat-Out Terrifying

American Horror Story: Cult is kicking into high gear. And Evan Peters, noted haver of blue hair, is scaring the bejeezus out of us again. As Andy Warhol, we saw him command sway over creative effetes while putting down the work of Valerie Solanas (played by Lena Dunham). His portrayal of Warhol was chillingly spot-on, helped along by excellent costume and makeup work.
Thanks to Instagram, we now have a new source of our nightmares. American Horror Story showrunner Ryan Murphy posted a photo of Evans done up as one of histories most notorious psychopaths: Charles Manson. In the 1970s, Manson was responsible for nine deaths, though, as Mindhunter reminds us, he didn't actually commit any murders himself.
Let's go back into history. Charles Manson wasn't just a serial mass murderer and would-be Presidential assassin, he was also an infamous and abusive cult leader. After being released from one of his many stints in prison in 1967, he moved to San Fransisco, where he ingratiated himself into the local hippie scene. He began a cult based on his odd religious views: a mix between Christianity, Satanism, and Scientology, and convinced his followers that he was the Son of Christ.
Flash forward several years, and his cult, called the Manson Family, is full-on in his thrall. He convinced his followers to commit nine murders, most notably the actress Sharon Tate, who was eight months pregnant. He also plotted to assassinate President Gerald Ford. He was finally convicted in 1971.
What makes this photo so creepy is that Peters captures Manson's mix of unhinged yet totally calculating psychopathy. We'll be leaving the lights on tonight.
