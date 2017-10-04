It's unclear if Peters intended for the blue hair's connection to SLC Punk! to be more than just surface-level, but the film is surprisingly fitting for the themes of AHS. In that movie, the "punks" (which include Lillard's character Stevo, who rocks his own blue hair) attempt to create their own anarchist version of society, while confronting the many other subcultures who have different ideals. At the end of the movie, Stevo decides that he's going to go to law school to fight the system from the inside, which is what Kai attempts to do by joining the city council.