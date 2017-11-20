Cult Leader Charles Manson Has Died

Manson is perhaps one of America's most reviled serial killers — despite the fact that he never actually committed any murders himself. Manson had been a longtime criminal, and was in and out of prison before settling in San Francisco in 1967. He started a cult, with beliefs culled from such disparate sources as Adolf Hitler's writing, Dianetics and Scientology, and the Book of Revelation from the Bible. Manson was virulently racist, and believed that a race war was coming, which he termed "Helter Skelter" (from the Beatles song of the same name).