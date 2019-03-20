Tarantino's Manson Murders Movie Is Less Margot Robbie, More Brad & Leo Buddy Comedy

The first trailer for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is finally here and so is the the Leonardo DiCaprio-Brad Pitt buddy comedy of our dreams.
Quentin Tarantino's ninth (and supposedly final) film is set in the Hollywood of the late 1960s, against the backdrop of the impending Manson Family murders. (You can catch glimpses of Margot Robbie as late actress Sharon Tate throughout, although she doesn't actually speak.) DiCaprio plays has-been Western TV star Rick Dalton, while Pitt stars as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth, and from the looks of the new trailer, the two men are a little bewildered by the turn the industry has taken.
Luckily, this first glimpse looks a lot more promising than the frankly goofy posters released earlier this week.
The nearly two-minute clip opens with Rick and Cliff being interviewed about their respective jobs. "Actors are required to do a lot of dangerous stuff," Rick explains. "Cliff here is meant to help carry the load."
"Is that how you would describe your job, Cliff?" the interviewer asks.
"What, carrying his load? Yeah that's about right."
Cut to scenes of swinging hippie L.A., shots of Brad and Leo being extremely Brad and Leo, a moment where Leo has clearly been visited by the ghost of Jackson Maine, and Robbie as Tate dancing around and looking gorgeous. In other words, this looks like a peak Tarantino movie.
The film also c0-stars the late Luke Perry, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, and Kurt Russell.
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood hits theaters July 26. Watch the full teaser below:
