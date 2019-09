A feature film retelling of the Manson Family murders is no small undertaking, which makes it the perfect bait for director Quentin Tarantino. His sure-to-be-gruesome adaptation of the 1969 murders has assembled the all-star cast of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as leads Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, neighbors of the one and only Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie . There was a lot of buzz around the Oscar-nominee's casting in the iconic role, but the first picture of her in character proves she's the perfect choice. Robbie took to Instagram Monday morning to share a shot of herself in full Sharon Tate garb , and you wouldn't even know it was a photo of Robbie were it not from her very own account.