Margot Robbie Has Transformed Into Sharon Tate For Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
A feature film retelling of the Manson Family murders is no small undertaking, which makes it the perfect bait for director Quentin Tarantino. His sure-to-be-gruesome adaptation of the 1969 murders has assembled the all-star cast of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt as leads Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, neighbors of the one and only Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie. There was a lot of buzz around the Oscar-nominee's casting in the iconic role, but the first picture of her in character proves she's the perfect choice. Robbie took to Instagram Monday morning to share a shot of herself in full Sharon Tate garb, and you wouldn't even know it was a photo of Robbie were it not from her very own account.
"First look," she captioned the snap of herself in the most picture-perfect 60s outfit, looking so identical to the actress and model that I had to double check twice she wasn't just sharing an old photo.
While there's been some controversy around the decision to give the murders the Hollywood treatment, Tate's sister Debra walked back her initial disagreements after Tarantino reached out.
"I’m pleased he reached out," she told People last month."I thought it showed a lot of class and sensitivity to move up the release date. He has done nothing but respect me and be very forthcoming. I have very high hopes for this project."
After this photo, so do we.
