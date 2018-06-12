Rosemary’s Baby leaves us with a disturbing image: a distraught Rosemary, having confronted the coven about stealing her devil baby (“what have you done to it?!” she cries), is asked to rock him — to be mothering. She resists at first, but then approaches, and gazing down at her child (whom we never see) she smiles in a kind of horrifying acceptance of her fate. It’s a message that I’ve been thinking about since: You can’t help who made the thing you love. All you can do is roll with the punches, and carry a massive kitchen knife — just in case.