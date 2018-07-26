Look, if you don't want to become best friends with the cast of Queer Eye, you're just not living your life to its fullest potential. Justin Theroux knows this, and was eager to pick the brains of the men at the center of the Netflix series. Theroux's tactic for befriending Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness? Sliding into their Instagram DMs.
The easiest way to get to know the Queer Eye guys is probably being born a Hadid sister. Theroux does not have that luxury, so instead, he used social media to connect.
The Leftovers star told Extra in a new interview that he infiltrated the group through grooming guru Van Ness.
"It came about by literally just DMing Jonathan," the actor revealed to Extra. "I saw on his Insta Stories he was in New York and so I was like, 'Why don't you just come, you know, come over?' It was Easter and I was like, 'Come over and have some Easter with me,' and he came. He was like, 'I’m in Uber already and I’m coming right over,' and gradually we started getting some of the other guys to come over and it turned into this little clutch at my house."
According to Theroux's interview, the guys are already trying to improve his life. (France, apparently, is having terrible luck getting Theroux to don a color that isn't black or white.) However, it's Theroux who tried to teach food connoisseur/avocado king Porowski a kitchen hack.
"[I taught Antoni] how to store vegetables in the fridge, which he already knew," the Spy Who Dumped Me actor told Extra.
Season 3 of Queer Eye will hit Netflix in 2019. Will Theroux pop up as a guest star, eager to share his vegetable placement knowledge? If he does, we'll finally confirm the true power of sliding into the DMs.
